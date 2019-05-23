File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is conducting a preliminary investigation to determine whether a constable might have been shot by one of his colleagues while pursuing house robbery suspects. Earlier on Thursday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a constable was killed while pursuing an alleged house robber on a farm near Vlottenburg in Stellenbosch. A shootout had ensued around 9.50pm on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old constable had been part of the Stellenbosch Crime Prevention Unit, said Van Wyk. They had received information about a planned house robbery and while patrolling the area spotted a group of people who appeared suspicious.

"It was then established that the house robbery was indeed committed at 20:00 at a farm near Vlottenburg. The suspects managed to evade arrest and are being sought," said Van Wyk.

"There is now speculation that the deceased policeman could have been shot by his colleagues," Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

"Ipid cannot confirm this speculation. We are therefore conducting a preliminary investigation to determine if the discharge of police firearms resulted in any injury or death. If confirmed, Ipid will take over the investigation and run with it until it is concluded."

Netwerk24 reported that the policeman was shot from behind and that his service pistol is believed to have been found next to him.

Dlamini said a post-mortem on Friday might shed more light on what happened.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula conveyed his condolences to the policeman's loved ones and colleagues.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.