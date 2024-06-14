Political parties warned of fines over elections poster removal

Political parties in Cape Town were given up until Thursday to remove their election posters. Due to inclement weather experienced over the past week, the City extended its deadline for posters to be removed, from June 8 to Friday.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “Due to the inclement weather last week, the City decided to allow political parties another week to remove their election posters. The deadline has been extended to June 14.” The City will start removing posters from June 18. Political parties have been warned to have the posters removed or risk paying fines.

In general, election posters must be removed within 10 days after the election to avoid being penalised. Posters that are not removed within the deadline will be removed by the City at the political party’s cost at R134.10 per poster. The responsible political party will be billed. The string or plastic used to attach the posters to streetlight poles must also be removed.