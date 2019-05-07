File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – With millions of South Africans expected to cast their votes tomorrow, some homeless people in the city have expressed their dissatisfaction, saying voting was not their priority. Car guard Eddie Wildschutt said: “I have been homeless for many years and haven’t once voted. I’m not really interested in voting. The politicians don’t care about us and the conditions we live in, so they don’t deserve our votes.”

Another homeless man, who didn't want to be named, said he would also not be voting.

“I really don’t care what happens in the elections. I don’t care for politics and politicians because it makes no difference to me,” he said.

Lindell Afrika, 26, said she would have wanted to vote, but didn't have an identity document.

“I was robbed a while ago and have not gone back for a new ID ever since. I think it's important to vote because we are all affected by the change it could bring,” said Afrika.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of SA said it didn't need a “conventional address” for voters to make their mark during the elections. IEC provincial electoral officer Courtney Sampson said homeless people were permitted to vote.

“Homeless people are allowed to vote as long as they have a South African ID and are registered on the voters roll. The IEC has developed a form where voters are able to describe their address or where they would ordinarily live,” said Sampson.

Though there were no campaigns targeted at the homeless community to create awareness around registering, voting and the elections, Sampson said general pamphlet drives were done.

“It is difficult to gauge the number of homeless people who have registered to vote in the 2019 elections. We do not know exactly who the homeless people are that registered. The issue of an address is a particularity.

“For instance, residents of Blikkiesdorp will describe on the form where in the area they live because there are no house numbers.

"If you can describe where you live as a homeless person and it falls in a voting district, that person would be registered at that voting station,” said Sampson.

Cape Times



