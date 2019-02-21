The EFF is going to get up to histrionics to get free media publicity and make the most outrageous promises to attract the votes from the unemployed, disillusioned large youth population, says the writer. Photo: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

This is going to be an election of promises just like Donald Trump’s Wall promise – a campaign of empty promises. One of the characteristic features of politicking and political activities is the making of promises during campaigns.

The EFF is going to get up to histrionics to get free media publicity and make the most outrageous promises to attract the votes from the unemployed, disillusioned large youth population.

The ANC is going to make all sorts of promises about rooting out corruption. The DA is going to make all sorts of promises about clean governance.

The reality is none of the three parties are able to deliver on their promises. There isn’t the money to simply fulfil all the EFF promises, there is no political will or stamina within the ANC to root out corruption.

And the DA doesn’t have the moral authority it claims and clean cut image it portrays to run a clean government, the fiasco with Patricia de Lille is proof of this.

Politicians should be careful in ensuring that the promises they have made to their voters are kept. They should restrain themselves from making empty promises.

Just like Donald Trump’s wall and the ridiculous extent he’s going to now to try to keep up to his one campaign promise, the South African taxpayer and ordinary South Africans are going to suffer the consequences of the ineptitude and the hypocrisy of all of the three big political parties.

E Peek

Glenwood