Cyril Ramaphosa to receive final state capture report on Wednesday

President Cyril Ramaphosa will formally receive the fifth and final judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud on Wednesday afternoon. The presidency confirmed that the report will be published shortly after it is presented to Ramaphosa by the Chief Justice and commission chairperson, Justice Raymond Zondo, at the Union Buildings.

The report is expected to cover the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, the SABC, the State Security Agency, and the landing of a private plane at Waterkloof military air force base for a Gupta family wedding. The handing over of the report experienced some delays and did not take place as expected on Monday, sparking a furore of speculation. The commission had stated that “due to challenges in processing part V and VI of the report on time for the handover to the president by 6pm on June 20, it has been agreed to move the event to Wednesday, June 22, the original handover date in Cape Town”.

The presidency rejected claims that Ramaphosa interfered with the work of the commission as speculated by some opposition parties. Ramaphosa has already received parts one to four of the reports. The first part as handed over on January 4. The second, third and fourth parts were handed over on February 1, March 1 and April 29. On receiving the final report, Ramaphosa is expected to table a plan of action for the implementation of the commission’s recommendations not later than October to Parliament.

