Register of members’ interests shows MPs moonlight to supplement income

Cape Town - The register of members’ interests for 2022 has shown that some MPs are moonlighting to supplement their income during the tough economic times. Parliamentarians are required to declare any remuneration or employment outside of Parliament, and it should be sanctioned by their political parties.

A look at the register, released on Monday night, showed that ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe is a preacher at Hope of Glory Tabernacle. Meshoe’s deputy Wayne Thring is also a preacher at Kingdom Connect Ministries. ANC MP Giovanni Heinrich receives an extra income from gospel music CD sales. Former EFF MP Mgcini Tshwaku, who is now an MMC in the Joburg Metro, was an online tutor at Unisa’s chemical engineering department.

Musician and EFF MP Ringo Madlingozi performs for Ristar Music records while his colleague Khanya Ceza receives royalty benefits from the SA Music Rights Organisation. DA MP Veronica van Dyk is the co-owner of a guest house while her colleague Leon Schreiber received remuneration from Princetown University Innovaton for research. Another DA MP Mlindi Nhanha is doing business with Airbnb. DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube does consultancy work for African Liberal Network and her colleague Dion George is involved in financial services with Fiscal Private Client Services.

Darren Bergmann does consultancy work at Darren Bergman and Associates and Michael Bagraim is an attorney at Bagraim’s Attorneys. Al-jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks does labour consultancy but he disclosed that no value of any benefit was derived. Deputy Minister Obed Bapela said Monare Family Trust was involved in consultancy, but “benefit derived not applicable”. The register of interest showed quite a number of MPs are directors of companies or were in partnerships.

In his declaration, former deputy president David Mabuza said he was a director or had partnerships in four retail businesses. ACDP MP Marie Sukers is a director of three companies, including a recruitment company, MT Talent Solution. Hendricks is also a director of six companies, including publishing company Seriti Sechaba and Zoba Paints.

ANC MP Kate Bilankulu is a director of an elementary school. Her colleague Sfiso Buthelezi is a director or in partnership in 17 companies involved in investment, energy, stationery and logistics. Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza is a director at construction company Ikhwezi Holdings and her colleague Mandla Dlamini is a director at Inxaba Construction and Projects. ANC MP Masefako Dikgale is a director of a funeral parlour, as is deputy chief whip Doris Dlakude.

ANC MP Faiez Jacobs declared that he has partnerships or was a director in three consulting businesses and his colleague Marubini Lubengo disclosed her involvement in a rental room business. ANC MP Kwati Mashego-Dlamini declared partnership or directorship in a security company and a guest house. ANC MP Qubudile Dyantyi is a director in Khayelitsha Housing Company and Khayelitsha Community Trust while China Dodovu is involved in two close corporations, an NPO and a Section 21 company.