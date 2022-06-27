Two compensation claims lodged against Covid-19 No Fault Compensation Fund

Cape Town - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has revealed that two claims and two appeals have been lodged against the Covid-19 No Fault Compensation Fund since it was formed last year.

The government set up the No Fault Compensation Fund in order to cover claims in the unlikely event of any severe vaccine injuries. DA MP Haseena Ismail wrote to Phaahla enquiring about the total number of persons who claimed from the fund. Ismail also wanted to know the number of claims that were rejected and claims that were processed, including the full details of the type of vaccines taken and all other relevant details, among others.

In his written response, Phaahla said claims against the No Fault Compensation Fund were only lodged after the conclusion of the assessment of an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) that has been determined by the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee. “It is not compulsory for an affected person with a causally linked injury to claim,” he said. Phaahla also said two claims and two appeals were sent to the No Fault Compensation Fund.

“There are 68 eligible individuals causally linked to the use of the vaccine,” he said. The minister said, however, that none of the claims have been processed or rejected. “Not all claims will be eligible as the outcome of the event should be serious, thus either resulting in death, permanent or temporary disability,” he said.

Phaahla also said the 68 individuals linked to the use of the vaccine were not all serious. “Only serious outcomes will be compensated. The need for compensation will be determined by the adjudication panel,” he added. The department previously said the purpose of the scheme was to provide expeditious and easy access to compensation for persons who suffer vaccine injury.

