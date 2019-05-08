File Picture Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Farm workers unions and activists have encouraged the labourers to exercise their right to vote and to cast their ballots without fear. This comes after continued reports of farm owners and businesses in rural areas demanding that their workers show up or risk losing a day’s wages today.

Jahni de Villiers, head of labour and development at Agri SA, said they had received reports of instances of employers instructing workers to be at work or to vote after their shifts.

“We received this information through Business Unity SA (Busa), of which we are a member, but we lack clarity on who these employers are, as we would take action. What we have done is shared communication from Busa, wherein we 100% support the right of every voter and urge employers to make alternative arrangements with their employees,” she said.

Bawsi Agricultural Workers Union of SA general secretary Nosey Pieterse said: “This type of influence from farm owners or managers usually happens where there is a lack or union representation or non-governmental organisations.

“The (farmer) usually tries to instil fear within his employees as they fear they cannot influence how they will vote”

Rural and Farmworkers Development president Billy Claasen said it had come to their attention that some farmers and businesses wanted to force employees to work on election day.

“We call on all employers to respect the right to vote of their employees and not to intimidate them whatsoever. Tomorrow (today) is a public holiday and therefore workers have the right to go and vote. If it is necessary for work, employers must negotiate with employees, and agree it is double payment that kicks in,” he said.

Claasen said the Electoral Commission of South Africa had to be on the outlook for intimidation of farmworkers, especially by farmers at rural voting districts.

IEC media liaison officer Trevor Davids said its chief executive Sy Mamabolo had warned that such a decision by employers was punishable.

