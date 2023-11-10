Pollsmoor prison rocked by deadly outbreak

A 19-year-old inmate has become the first to die from an outbreak of diphtheria at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre, with eight other prisoners also testing positive for the serious infection, according to the national Health Department. Two of the patients were presenting with mild symptoms, while six were asymptomatic.

The inmate died days after having presented with diphtheria symptoms on October 28 and being referred to the local hospital for further medical care. “Throat swabs were collected the same day for culture laboratory testing and the results came back positive five days later (on November 2). Unfortunately, his health condition continued to deteriorate until he regrettably passed away on November 5. “Public health measures were undertaken to put the outbreak under control, and these include contact tracing of inmates, correctional services staff, consulting health-care workers and emergency services personnel.”

More tests were conducted with the 55 identified close contacts as part of case investigation. “Eight inmates tested positive for diphtheria, two of them presenting with mild symptoms and the other six are asymptomatic. All patients, including the deceased, fall within the age group of 18 to 23 years old.” Immediate contacts of the patients and the deceased have been put in isolation from the rest of the correctional centre section to prevent further spread of the disease.

Two staff members displayed symptoms compatible with diphtheria and have received treatment while waiting for their laboratory test results. Diphtheria is an uncommon but vaccine-preventable serious infection caused by a toxin-producing bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria. The toxin may lead to difficulty in breathing, heart rhythm problems, and death. The bacteria spreads from person to person, usually through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. Symptoms include sore throat, with the formation of a membrane on the tonsil and throat, and swollen glands in the front of the neck.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said after the first case was officially confirmed on November 2, DCS immediately started with contact tracing and isolation. “Treatment has been extended to the positive and vaccination to those that are at high risk has also commenced. “Containment at this stage is key and the facility is managing movement of inmates and officials at Medium A, where diphtheria has been detected.”

DCS said the developments will affect visits at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre Medium A in an effort to contain any further spread of diphtheria. Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Byron La Hoe said health-care workers have been urged to have a high index of suspicion for diphtheria. “Contact tracing efforts are currently under way to detect close contacts, provide prophylaxis and treat symptomatic cases.

“In addition, vaccination of individuals at risk is being carried out. Ideally, suspected cases should be notified telephonically and then on the Notifiable Medical Condition (NMC) application. Appropriate specimens should be sent to the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) for testing. “Addressing the current diphtheria outbreak in the Western Cape requires a multisectoral response, focusing on early diagnosis of cases, screening of contacts, treatment, vaccination, and collaborative efforts to bring the situation under control,” said La Hoe.

In April, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed two laboratory-tested cases of toxigenic diphtheria, including a child in the Western Cape and an adult in KwaZulu-Natal. At the time, the NICD said: “These cases are a reminder that a drop in vaccine coverage (likely due to the pandemic) may lead to more cases and that diphtheriae may be circulating undetected in other provinces. Diphtheria antitoxin is in short supply globally; the World Health Organization is working to secure additional supplies of antitoxin. Treatment in the absence of antitoxin is appropriate antibiotics and supportive care.” Enquiries to the NICD about the amount of supply of antitoxin available to the Western Cape were unanswered by deadline on Thursday.