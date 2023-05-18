Pollsmoor Prison wardens in court for murder

Cape Town - Four Department of Correctional Services (DCS) wardens appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the death of an inmate at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre. The case was postponed to June 9, 2023 for further investigation.

It's been alleged that the inmate, Luzuko Maseko, became aggressive and stabbed one of the four officials, prompting the other three to intervene as a form of “self defence”, and this led to the inmate’s death. Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) picketed outside the court on Thursday in solidarity with the members. DCS spokesperson, Candice van Reenen, said the incident happened in November 2020 inside the prison. “The matter was investigated by the SAPS as per protocol when an offender dies in custody and subsequently, four officials were charged with murder.

“Since the incident occurred while on duty, the department is providing the officials with the necessary support, including legal assistance. “DCS further awaits the outcome of the court case,” she said. Members of the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) picketed outside the court on Thursday in solidarity with the members.

Popcru provincial secretary, Pat Raolane said the union supported the members as they believed that the wardens acted in self defence. “We do feel that all the actions taken by the officials were in self defence, however, the department charged them with assault where they were all given final written warnings. “We want to stand in solidarity with the members as this highlights some of the challenges that prison officials face. We will let the court processes unfold and ours is to show support to them,” he said.