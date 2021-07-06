Popcru to represent axed top cop Vearey at conciliation, arbitration hearing

Cape Town- The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) is expected to represent axed Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council (SSSBC) later this month in a conciliation and arbitration process. Vearey was dismissed on the grounds of misconduct for posts he made on social media. Following his dismissal, Popcru had shown their support for the former top cop.

Vearey is currently being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications. Asked to comment on their desired outcome of the conciliation process, Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “We are representing him as a member, and for all the work we do in representing members, we always strive for outcomes that would result in them being reinstated into whatever positions or roles they were previously holding.” The union made known its stance in support of Vearey when it issued a statement last month.

“In terms of the dispute resolution, we have referred the matter to the SSSBC. We will be making a dispute in terms of procedural and substantial fairness,” Mamabolo said. The hearing is set to be heard on July 28 and 29. Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lizwe Ntshinga, who chaired an expeditious procedure meeting, found on May 27 that Vearey had brought the police’s name into disrepute in eight Facebook posts between December 7, 2020 and February 25, 2021, which in some cases featured pictures of the national commissioner, Khehla Sitole, and links to stories and documents.