Willie Ortell Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Condolences have poured in for former ANC mayor of Stellenbosch Willie Ortell, who died at the weekend. Ortell, who would have been 90 in October, was mayor from October 2002 to March 2006. He is survived by his widow and his four children.

Messages of condolences streamed in for the beloved Ortell after news of his death was shared.

ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said Ortell was “praised for respecting young and old as well as rich and poor”, while the party’s provincial secretary, Faiez Jacobs, said: “We are sad at the passing of one of the Western Cape’s most outstanding politicians and want to extend our condolences to his family.”

Former Stellenbosch municipal manager Bruce Kannemeyer said Ortell was a “true comrade”.

“The news of his passing came as a shock, especially since I have not made time to pay my respects to this gentle giant over my couple of visits to the Cape,” he said.

Kannemeyer reminisced over his friendship with Ortell as one of “closeness and fatherly support” during his deepest challenges and failures.

“I will surely miss him as the organisation and the municipality have missed him over the last number of years,” said Kannemeyer.

Current Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer sent her condolences to the Ortell family.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Ortell, who sadly passed away. Ortell served as executive mayor of Stellenbosch Municipality between 2002 and 2006 and was a respected and well known figure in Stellenbosch.

“We will keep the Ortell family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Van Deventer.

