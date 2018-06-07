Flamingos at the World of Birds in Hout Bay. The sanctuary needs R1m to carry on with their services through the next season. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Africa"s largest bird park, World of Birds Wildlife Sanctuary, has so far raised more than R42 000 towards efforts to keep its staff employed and its doors open.

This, however, is far from the target of R1million needed to carry on with their services through the next season.

All staff have also been informed that there will be wage cuts as of this week.

The popular tourist attraction in Hout Bay has cited the avian influenza disease as the major reason for selling a portion of the property to keep the doors open.

The sanctuary is a privately run wildlife park that provides sanctuary for 2000 permanently injured birds and small mammals.

This service had been offered for free to the greater Cape Town area for the past 40 years. Management has appealed to the public for support.

In a statement, founder Walter Mangold and general manager Hendrik Louw said that to generate the funds, they were initiating the sale of two acres of vacant land on the highest part of the eight-acre property.

“This process, unfortunately, may take up to one year with the survey and application for sub-division, while we do not have any leeway timewise.

“The needs are not only for the birds and animals, right now we do not know how to pay 40 permanent members of staff by next week,” they said.

While visitor numbers to World of Birds remained unchanged from 2016 (103 000) to 103 400 last year, and while income has remained static, it has not matched the sudden rising costs, which increased from R500 000 to R650 000 per month, due also to international tourism growth having slowed down to below 2%, they said.

Donations and bequests received last year amounted to R180 000.

“We are aware that our local supporters are visibly affected by the rising costs for all goods and services, and so far visitor numbers have decreased this year. The water crisis has put a serious damper on Cape Town tourism, and so has crime.

"In addition, World of Birds has been under veterinary quarantine for nine months,” they said.

World of Birds is one of the five most important nature- related tourism venues in Cape Town, after Table Mountain, Cape Point, Kirstenbosch, and Boulders Beach.

Management said they were trying their best to cut down on all overheads, but unavoidable yearly obligations included: wages totalling R4 500000; animal feeds totalling R1500000; water and sewage totalling R377000; security totalling R197000; and park repairs and maintenance costing R127000.

To help the facility, visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/world-of-birds-wildlife-sanctuary-campaign