Portlands in shock after slaying of three men, pregnant woman









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects behind the killing of four people, including a woman believed to be pregnant, in Portlands, Mitchells Plain. The incident has shocked community leaders and police because the area has been fairly quiet in terms of gang shootings for the past two months. Police said the three men broke down the door of a house in Hazeldene Street, fired shots, then fled in a bakkie. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said members of the Anti-Gang Unit were deployed in the area after the shooting. “In the early hours of this morning (yesterday), three males and a woman between the ages of 30 and 32 were shot dead in Mitchells Plain.

"Reports at the disposal of police indicate that the victims were in a house in Hazeldene Street in Portlands, when a vehicle with occupants pulled up and three suspects got into the premises and fired multiple shots before they fled.

"Investigations by detectives are looking into all possibilities, including indications this could be gang related.

"This area has been fairly quiet for the past two-and-a-half months, so to us it came as a shock that there was a shooting in the area,” Potelwa said.

Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said: “Since the deployment of the army we have seen change in our community. A shooting of this kind hasn’t occurred in a long time.

"We are hoping this will not flare up gang violence in the area, as in some areas shootings like this lead to retaliation by rival gangs”

Resident Bonita Wood said she had known Lucian Arendse, 24, since he was young.

“He hung out with the wrong crowd and was hooked on drugs, but had been seeking help as he wanted to change. It’s unfortunate he died before this could come to pass."

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times