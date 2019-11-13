The incident has shocked community leaders and police because the area has been fairly quiet in terms of gang shootings for the past two months.
Police said the three men broke down the door of a house in Hazeldene Street, fired shots, then fled in a bakkie.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said members of the Anti-Gang Unit were deployed in the area after the shooting.
“In the early hours of this morning (yesterday), three males and a woman between the ages of 30 and 32 were shot dead in Mitchells Plain.