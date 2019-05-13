File Image: IOL

Civil society groups locally and worldwide globally have reacted positively to the 2019 National and Provincial election results. The UN congratulated South Africans on a successful election and said it looked forward to working with the new government.

Acting UN resident coordinator Sanjay Wijesekera congratulated the millions of people who exercised their democratic right to vote on May 8.

“The UN in South Africa will continue to support the people of South Africa and looks forward to working with the new government in meeting the development needs of the country,” Wijesekera said.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation congratulated the ANC and its President, Cyril Ramaphosa, on their victory nationally and in eight of the nine provinces; and the DA's victory in the Western Cape.

Foundation Executive Director Neeshan Balton said: “It is critical that the new government takes urgent steps to stabilise the economy, secure investor confidence, create jobs, restore public faith in state institutions and entrench the principles of non- racialism.”

The Foundation said it hoped Ramaphosa would appoint a “streamlined, competent and capable Cabinet, devoid of disgraced politicians linked to state capture and corruption".

The Black Business Council (BBC) said it was positive that the newly given mandate that the ANC received from the electorate would be used to compel the public further away from the raptures of corruption and state capture.



BBC President Sandile Zungu said: “We look forward to engaging with the new government on matters relating to the fragmented nature of our country's labour market, which has deplorably excluded a significant portion of our citizens in informal, temporary and part-time employment that offers diminutive benefits in terms of economic liberation and advancement.

‘‘Such practices do nothing in growing the economy and, as the BBC, we believe that the development of our countries’ business communities and acceleration of black industrialists will serve to achieve an atmosphere of economic growth and transformation.”

The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (NADEL) meanwhile commended the IEC for its facilitation of another successful election.

Secretary-general Nolitha Jali said in a statement that voters made their choices freely and peacefully.

“Nadal has taken note of the complaints by 35 political parties and finds that, while there appear to be isolated problems regarding the logistics at certain voting stations, all the parties were indeed offered equal conditions and opportunities were available for every eligible citizen to have access to the polling stations and to cast their vote.

“We congratulate the successful parties and their political leaders for making themselves available to serve South Africa for the next five years and encourage them to build a democratic and accountable government that responds to the will of the electorate,” Jali said.

