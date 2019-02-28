Cape Town – Troubled power utility Eskom has warned that there is a "possibility” of load shedding on Thursday.
"While the power system remains tight tonight, the probability of load shedding remains possible, should we lose additional units," Eskom said on Wednesday evening.
"Customers can assist by using electricity sparingly over this period."
Twitter users vented their anger on Wednesday night over load shedding and its devastating effect.
Load shedding is killing me. Thus far I've dumped +R4000 worth of malana, dikilama le di mixed portion. I need counseling klaar— Mohammed Ahmed (@madona_macdee) February 27, 2019
@Eskom_SA up your game Asomblief. https://t.co/eYuKfhzZBU
So just following his train of thoughts, if load shedding is due to economic growth, why did the Government not foresee this growth in demand and as a shareholder at eskom deviced plans to meet the demand? They surely must have failed to plan. His spin doctor isn't worth it.— Melo (@Melo_1up) February 27, 2019
This is bullshit, they’re putting pressure on nersa to grant them an increase. Is deliberate load shedding— busani nkuna (@busani1008) February 27, 2019
I see stage 7 during winter. His can you implement load shedding during summer. Incompetent is the name. Well we don't care anymore.— King KP Tladi (@TladiPAPI) February 27, 2019
@Eskom_SA why don't you guys attend to illegal connections before load shedding everyone?— @SrvntofdaAlmighty (@Lspearof1) February 27, 2019
@Eskom_SA There has been no electricity from 6am in Pimville Zone 7 and there is no load shedding scheduled and no announcement made in this regard.— KaraboEntleEaMolimo (@Karabo_Entle) February 27, 2019
Kindly assist