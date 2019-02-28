Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Troubled power utility Eskom has warned that there is a "possibility” of load shedding on Thursday.

"While the power system remains tight tonight, the probability of load shedding remains possible, should we lose additional units," Eskom said on Wednesday evening.

"Customers can assist by using electricity sparingly over this period." 

Twitter users vented their anger on Wednesday night over load shedding and its devastating effect.