Post Office pensioners in dark about medical aid

A pensioner and former South African Post Office (Sapo) employee has had to pay R49 000 to reinstate his medical aid benefits, while the state-owned entity (SOE), that was placed under business rescue, continued to default on contributions. Billy Baatjes, 83, said with no communication from Sapo since it underwent business rescue and in continued litigation regarding the payment of medical aid contributions that formed part of a retirement package, pensioners “remained in the dark”.

He said: “We have had absolutely no communication. It is a very desperate situation as the medical aid contributions covered myself and my wife who are on chronic medication. “I have had to pay R49 000 with a remaining balance just so our benefits could be reinstated. “I had to pay it because we need peace of mind as well.

“Sapo should give us answers, but they just don’t care about us at all. “We don’t know what Sapo’s plan of action is. We have not been contacted at all.” Enquiries this week to Sapo were not answered by by Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele said the government had opted to pursue business rescue in order to save Sapo, which had run into financial trouble having been on the brink of being liquidated. Previously, Sapo said plans on their proposed buyout options would affect about 1 691 pensioners. The South African Older Persons Forum (SAOPF) national co-ordinator, Roedolf Kay, said: “The fact that pensioners now have to pay the price for poor management and corruption in Sapo is reprehensible. We condemn this in the strongest possible terms.

“This, again, points to the fact that the older population in our country are again being marginalised. “With the costs of living skyrocketing, it is incomprehensible that these older persons are now having to cope with the extra costs of chronic medication and medical expenses. “These pensioners will no doubt not be able to meet the extra costs imposed on them.

“This will result in their health suffering as a result of not being able to carry the extra costs associated with treatment and medication. “The SAOPF is willing to become a friend of the court in the litigation. “Pensioners should not suffer as a result of corruption and mismanagement. The president should intervene in this matter,” said Kay.

Provincial MEC for Social Development, Sharna Fernandez, said: “The Western Cape Department of Social Development unfortunately does not have the legal authority to directly intervene in this matter. “I am concerned, however, about the impact on the pensioners who were dependent on Sapo and are now left in limbo. “We have seen Sapo’s dismal financial state impacting thousands of Sassa grant beneficiaries, and now it is happening once again to citizens who are already in a vulnerable position: pensioners. I urge national government to urgently intervene and see how it can assist those affected.”