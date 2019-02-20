A total of 189 fire crew, 13 skid units and eight fire tenders are being deployed in the Franschhoek mountains, with aerial support on standby. Photo: Twitter / @wo_fire

Cape Town – The Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fire Services said on Wednesday the fire in the Franschhoek mountain remains out of control and the potential for spreading of the fire line due to inaccessibility is 100%. "There is still a very large area that is at risk around the current burn scar. A total of 2 800 hectares of veld has been destroyed so far," the CWDM said.

"There were some gains and losses with regard to fire management during the night. Teams will continue with monitoring, controlling the fire line and mopping-up activities until the fire has reached the area where direct attack can be rolled out.

A total of 189 fire crew, 13 skid units and eight fire tenders are being deployed, with aerial support on standby.

Cape Winelands interim fire commander Jaco Thuynsma told TimesLive yesterday while they had managed to stop the fire from spreading towards buildings or vineyards, they were still wary of changing wind conditions and the hot, dry conditions.

"We are playing a waiting game now," said Thuynsma. "We are glad that our efforts this morning were successful and we consider the fire to be under control, but we must pay attention to any changes that may occur."

Some Franschhoek residents evacuated their horses amid the heavy descending smoke, although no evacuation directive had been given.

"I can understand that locals might want to move their horses to safety away from the smoke, but there is no mandate for evacuations at this time"” he said.

Resident Francois Conradie said the flames had come extremely close to a property where he keeps pigs and cows.

"We removed two horses from the paddocks this morning but it’s merely a precaution. We're sitting here waiting to see if anything happens but the firefighters seem to be doing a good job."

