Poultry association assures consumers it’s safe eat eggs

Cape Town – The layer Industry has confirmed being ‘hit’ by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in the Western Cape, which started from the wild birds and spread to commercial egg layer birds.
Dr Abongile Balarane of the SA Poultry Association (SAPA) said there have been no reported cases of the spread of the virus from the egg layer birds to humans.
“We therefore advise the consumers that it is safe to consume eggs and poultry.
Care should, however, be taken to handle eggs and meat hygienically and prevent cross-contamination, and ensure thorough cooking.”
SAPA said the circulating WhatsApp message warning consumers from consuming eggs was unfounded and intends to create panic.
“There has not been any disease confirmed associated with poultry that affects people. The message also fails to disclose the reason for this warning making it difficult to address the specific concern raised.”
Cape Times