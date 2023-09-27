Poultry farmers urged to be on high alert over bird flu outbreaks

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) has called on poultry farmers to intensify their biosecurity measures as the country is dealing with a number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 and H7 outbreaks. As of September 21, a total of 50 HPAI H7 outbreaks and 10 HPAI H5 outbreaks were reported.

More than 2.4 million chickens have been culled due to the outbreaks. Gauteng and the Western Cape are the hardest hit, recording the highest loss of chickens. Department spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said the number of newly detected H7 and H5 PCR positive farms are increasing, and the industry is requested to ensure the utmost biosecurity on poultry farms to reduce the risk of introduction. “The department has facilitated the importation of fertile eggs for the broiler industry, a similar request for the table eggs will be considered if received.

“We are also facilitating the transit to eSwatini of fertile eggs for their broiler production,” he said. “With regards to vaccination, the department met with vaccine registration regulators and the agreement reached is that the registration of vaccine will be fast-tracked, but the safety, efficacy and quality will not be compromised. “Due to the high probability of avian influenza virus mutating and becoming zoonotic, care needs to be taken on the quality and efficacy parameters of the vaccine chosen for use in this exercise.”

Ngcobo said the criteria under which vaccination will be permitted were almost in final development, and only farms with good biosecurity and approved to vaccinate by the department will be given permission to vaccinate. “The other requirements for vaccination will be surveillance to enable early detection of incursion, and mandatory slaughter of vaccinated chickens,” said Ngcobo. Spokesperson to MEC of Agriculture Dr Ivan Meyer, Daniel Johnson, said there had been no new outbreaks recorded in the Western Cape since June.

“There is currently no vaccine or treatment for highly pathogenic avian influenza. “As a result, current practice in much of the world requires culling infected birds as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the disease. The Western Cape Government urges the public and agricultural sectors to be highly alert,” he said. A Piketberg poultry farmer said the loss for the industry had been massive.