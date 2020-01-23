The group of around 150 people from the Elgin Poultry Abattoir blocked roads and burnt tyres in the Theewaterskloof town as they accused their management of racism.
The protest started last week Thursday, when black employees said they were fed-up with the treatment they were getting from the company.
An employee who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation said: “Black people are being treated as less than human. Even the working conditions for us as black people are very suppressive and soul-draining. Some black workers are fired without explanation, and we are being paid less than coloured colleagues, but we do the same work. If you arrive late at work you are fired before you even explain yourself.”
Their union representatives could not be reached for comment yesterday.