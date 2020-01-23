Poultry worker strike over alleged racism rages for a week









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town – A poultry abattoir worker strike in Grabouw is expected to enter its seventh day today as employees allege racism in their workplace. The group of around 150 people from the Elgin Poultry Abattoir blocked roads and burnt tyres in the Theewaterskloof town as they accused their management of racism. The protest started last week Thursday, when black employees said they were fed-up with the treatment they were getting from the company. An employee who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation said: “Black people are being treated as less than human. Even the working conditions for us as black people are very suppressive and soul-draining. Some black workers are fired without explanation, and we are being paid less than coloured colleagues, but we do the same work. If you arrive late at work you are fired before you even explain yourself.” Their union representatives could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Elgin Free Range Chicken chief executive Jeanne Groenewald said they had last week consulted with involved parties on the issue, and further consultation was agreed on.

Groenewald did not respond to the racism allegations.

“On Thursday afternoon the employees embarked on an unannounced, unlawful strike by downing tools and refusing to return to the workplace,” she said.

“Repeated efforts on behalf of the company to engage with them were disregarded, and letters giving them an opportunity to return to work were ignored.

"As the demands of the strikers are focused on the desired removal of certain key staff members, rather than on valid grievances against company policy or work practices, we have not been able to reach consensus with this group.

"For the survival of the company, we have recruited currently unemployed people, who are in need of employment, to assist with production and operations.”

The Theewaterskloof Municipality sent out an alert on Facebook which read: “The municipality is aware that tension in Grabouw has lead to several incidents and the sporadic closing of the N2. The activities are not municipal- related or about service delivery.

“The protests seem to be related to labour actions. The municipality cannot comment about the nature of the protests, but is concerned about the safety of people using the N2 and certain Grabouw roads.

"The municipality urges people to be watchful and to be informed about the status of the N2.”

Cape Times