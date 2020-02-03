De Ruyter said there would be more scheduled power cuts to come as they work to restore the system to optimal function.
He said this was not a decision made lightly, but something that could not be avoided given the current state of the energy system.
Stage 2 “rotational load shedding” was owing to system constraints and the need to replenish emergency reserves at open-cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes, Eskom said.
“Good progress has been made in replenishing these reserves (water and diesel), which are necessary to limit the possibility and magnitude of load shedding in the week ahead.