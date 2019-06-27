Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The power struggle between Love and Care daycare centre founder Aurelia Kaitesi and City Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase over the management of the crèche has again ended up in the high court. Kaitesi and the board of governors approached the Western Cape High Court for an order to remove Purchase and a Noordhoek couple as trustees.

They argued Purchase and the couple’s holding of office was detrimental to the welfare of the children at the centre.

In their application, they said the Noordhoek couple had resigned as trustees in January 2014 and that Purchase held a meeting by herself in February that year, resolving to remove fellow trustees Kaitesi, Father Ashley Orgill and Gcinalitshone Nosicelo.

According to the papers, Purchase then also resolved (on her own) on February 10, 2014, that the Noordhoek couple be reinstated as trustees.

The board of governors dug in their heels in November, after Purchase and the Noordhoek couple, known as the Le Rouxs, were awarded an interdict barring Kaitesi from the crèche.

Kaitesi has challenged that order in the Supreme Court of Appeal. She said she had brought in Purchase and the Le Rouxs as trustees to help her manage donations and deal with accounts.

Her lawyer, Vernon Seymour, said the trustees’ actions against Kaitesi resulted in the board becoming involved in the dispute, and it asking the Master of the High Court to remove Purchase and the Le Rouxs as trustees.

Board chairperson Dumisani Nhlapo said they were not consulted about the actions against Kaitesi. “We wrote to the Master of the High Court to have Purchase and the Le Rouxs removed as trustees after word spread they intended to sell the property to an organisation called Masicorp,” Nhlapo said.

Yesterday, Purchase said: “I will call you... in a minute. I just want to get the details of what it is they are referring to. But yes, there is a court appearance. I am not sure if it will be the final appearance. We are meeting our legal team at 2pm.”