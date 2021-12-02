Praise for staff after successful rescue

CAPE TOWN - City rescue staff have been hailed for coming to the aid of two maintenance workers trapped in a storm water pipe in what has been described as a tense situation under the Weltevreden Bridge across the R300, near Mitchells Plain. They were taken to Vincent Pallotti Hospital in critical condition, according to Safety and security mayco member JP Smith.

He said firefighters responded to a confined space emergency just before 4pm on Tuesday and called for the technical confined space rescue team from Goodwood to assist Metro Emergency Medical Service. They were joined by Metro ambulance staff; Law Enforcement, Traffic Service and South African Police Service officers; as well as a private ambulance service. Firefighters responded to a confined space emergency. Picture: Twitter “Goodwood station commander Warren Sam took over as the incident commander and immediately enforced a confined space rescue system. The scene was cleared, only authorised personnel were allowed, a clear line of sight to the manhole opening was created and a disciplined communication system was maintained. “Gas reading showed oxygen levels were only acceptable when fresh air was being pumped in through the manhole. Without it, the oxygen level dropped rapidly and this was a concern. This meant they had to do a gas reading every five minutes, increasing the pressure on what was already a tense situation,”said Smith.