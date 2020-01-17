Chuma Security Service said it had not been able to pay the salaries of 400 guards since the start of the festive season.
A large group of guards stormed Chuma’s offices in Goodwood yesterday, demanding outstanding salaries.
The company’s chief executive, Sithethi Ngcwangu, said Prasa had paid a portion of what it owed them on Tuesday, which was not enough to cover all the salaries.
“The employees forced their way into our offices to demand salaries. We have paid what we could with the half payment we got from Prasa. We promised them the remainder will be paid soon after we receive the remaining payment.