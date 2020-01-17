Prasa 'cannot meet its financial obligations' to railway security companies









Prasa House in Hatfield, Pretoria. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town – The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) “cannot meet its financial obligations” which is why private security companies have not been paid for two months, says the parastatal's newly appointed administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, in a letter to companies, which the Cape Times has seen. Chuma Security Service said it had not been able to pay the salaries of 400 guards since the start of the festive season. A large group of guards stormed Chuma’s offices in Goodwood yesterday, demanding outstanding salaries. The company’s chief executive, Sithethi Ngcwangu, said Prasa had paid a portion of what it owed them on Tuesday, which was not enough to cover all the salaries. “The employees forced their way into our offices to demand salaries. We have paid what we could with the half payment we got from Prasa. We promised them the remainder will be paid soon after we receive the remaining payment.

"The guards thought I was withholding the money. They have been sending me terrible messages" Ngcwangu said.

Mpondo wrote: “Prasa recognises and acknowledges the services you have rendered and delivered to the business.

"Sadly, Prasa finds itself currently in a position wherein it cannot meet its financial obligations due to cash flow issues and that Prasa is working on.

"We are committed to expeditiously resolving this matter and restore the good relationship that we have with you.”

This letter comes after the Association of Private Security Owners of South Africa, representing the companies, wrote to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said: “Prasa is aware of its responsibility to pay its suppliers for services rendered and has taken full accountability in this regard. We are liaising with the business owners directly in this regard.”

