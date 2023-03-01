Prasa employee and contractor die in Salt River depot accident

Cape Town - Railway agency, Prasa, confirmed the deaths of two people who were carrying out work at the Salt River depot in Cape Town on Monday. In a statement, the agency said a Prasa employee and a contractor died in a “fatal accident” at the depot.

“The two lost their lives while they were conducting testing and commissioning of refurbished motor coaches on Monday. “The Western Cape management activated emergency procedures once the incident occurred. Regrettably emergency service personnel declared that the pair had lost their lives. “The families of the deceased have been notified and family and family and deceased’s immediate colleagues are receiving comprehensive support,” the statement read.

Prasa said provincial authorities have been notified and an investigation was under way. “Prasa deeply regrets the loss of life and extends its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased,” the agency said. The United National Transport Union (UNTU) expressed their condolences to the deceased employees families in a post on social media.