Prasa happy with its resumed services

Cape Town – The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has expressed its satisfaction with resumed train services. Trains resumed limited services on July 1 after being shut down for three months during the national lockdown. As a result of the lockdown and vandalism, only four lines have been operating nationally, with limited travel times and sale of tickets. In the Western Cape, the Retreat and Southern Line services are operating. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said: “The next probable section will be the extension to Simon’s Town and then the Cape Flats line.

“The condition of the infrastructure may permit the Bellville via Monte Vista line thereafter.

“It is anticipated, all things being equal, to start increasing the south and Cape Flats services later this month with the north following suit in August,” she added.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said they have also ensured that strict Covid-19 protocols were adhered to by passengers including the “No Mask No Ride” policy.

“All passengers observed the mandatory Covid-19 rules and were exemplary in ensuring compliance of social distancing and the overall new way of operations with no overcrowding on the trains.

“All trains continue to be sanitised at the end of each journey before embarking on the return leg to ensure that high- touch areas such as door handles are kept clean.

“Due to social distancing measures, no informal traders are allowed in stations and inside trains.

“Prasa and Metrorail would like to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding as we start operating under the ‘new normal’,” added Mgitywa.

He said that Metrorail would continue to run a limited service nationally with limited passenger numbers as a result of the strict enforcement of physical distancing inside the trains by the marshals.

Cape Times