The damage from the train fires on Sunday is estimated at R33 million. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) announced on Friday that is has suspended its head of security in the Western Cape, Ernest Hendricks, as well as two security officers following the torching of two trains at Cape Town station on Sunday. Their fate hinges on the outcome of an investigation into whether there was a security lapse that resulted in 12 train carriages being damaged in the fire. The damage was estimated at R33 million.

The rail agency said the security company, Isilo, had been served with a notice of Prasa's intention to suspend it from providing security services at Cape Town train station.

In a statement, Prasa chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi has given Isilo five days to provide reasons why its services should not be suspended.

"The suspension of Mr Ernest Hendricks and the other two officers is not meant to pass judgement or put blame and them, but is solely meant to allow the investigation to be carried out by an independent body," said Sishi.

Sishi said security remained a key priority for the Prasa board.

"This is a commitment we have made and any lapse of security that compromises the safety and security of our rail system and that of commuters will not be tolerated and people found to have compromised security will be held accountable.

"The actions we are taking against these employees and Iliso should give a clear and direct message that there will be no holy cows," he said.

Prasa's group chief strategy officer, Sipho Sithole said the investigation into the incident would be carried out by an independent body.

“We have a security company deployed at Cape Town train station, so we do not expect any security lapse or any compromising of our safety and security interventions when we have not only our security officials that are employed by Prasa, but also the external service providers that are deployed and appointed by Prasa.”

A 30-year-old suspect, Thobela Xoseni, from Khayelitsha, has appeared in court after he was allegedly spotted exiting one of the trains on surveillance cameras.

During his first appearance at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, Xoseni, who has been sent for a psychiatric assessment, reportedly displayed strange behaviour and loudly declared: "I set the trains on fire, I burnt the trains."

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Blade Nzimande called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the torching of the two trains.

“Minister Nzimande calls upon law enforcement agencies to urgently investigate and arrest perpetrators of this unfortunate, senseless and well-orchestrated destruction of property through acts of criminality and sabotage of Metrorail,” said the Department of Transport.

Nzimande said a sinister force is trying to destroy the country’s rail system.

Cape Times