Prasa’s plans to open occupied Central line still off the tracks four years later

The Passenger Rail of South Africa (Prasa) has warned that it may not fully recover the once busy Central Line without a long-term solution for the relocation of informal dwellings. The rail agency is racing against time to ensure the recovery of the occupied line for trains to operate between Khayelitsha and Kapteinsklip by March next year.

“There are certain prerequisites to ensure we can achieve these timelines. This is specifically on the relocation of informal settlements. Without a long-term solution for relocation of informal dwellings, we will never be able to fully recover the Central Line. What we currently do is a limited service,” said acting CEO Hishaam Emeran in reference to the shacks erected on the railway reserves in Nyanga and Phillipi.

Emeran briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday, saying there were certain areas on the Cape Town Central Line they had already recovered, and that a number of delays had been experienced. The central corridor, which serviced about 45% of Prasa’s passengers in the Western Cape, has been closed since October 2019 due to extensive vandalism. Part of it, from Cape Town to Philippi, has been partially restored. However, Prasa has been struggling to continue the service to reach areas such as Khayelitsha and Kapteinsklip.

Then Transport minister Fikile Mbalula failed to fulfil his promise of having it fully recovered. There were also movements after community activist Loyiso Nkohla was roped in to assist with negotiating with the occupiers before he was shot and killed in a suspected hit in April. Emeran told the MPs that there were four railway lines, but Prasa could operate only two.

“We need to get the four sections opened so that we ensure that we have capacity to move into Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, but to achieve these dates the matter of a long-term solution is a critical item,” he said. According to a presentation made to Scopa, the lines that have been recovered and trains being in operation with a minimum service in July 2022 included Cape Town to Langa (via Pinelands), Langa to Bellville (via Sarepta) and Langa to Nyanga as part of the Phase 1 project. Emeran said investment to the tune of R650m was incurred on Phase 1 of the Central Line. He said they were busy with Phase 2 on the corridors in Nyanga-Philippi, Philippi-Chris Hani and Philippi-Kapteinsklip.

“Phase 2 takes Chris Hani and Kapsteinsklip infrastructure and station improvement. We budgeted R550m on elements in terms of recovering sections of the line.” The work to be done would include the extension of the rail network from Nyanga to Phillipi and then to Chris Hani in Khayelitsha and Kapteinsklip in Mitchells Plain, as well as overhead track equipment. “There are contractors, some have started with some of the work, particularly on the Khayelitsha side on electrical infrastructure.”

Station contractors were in the process of getting safety files and access sites in the next two weeks to undertake station improvement work, said Emeran. “In terms of Nyanga to Philip and Khayelitsha, these appointments have been made. Contracts have been awarded,” he said. “On the Mitchells Plain side, electrical and pathway contracts have been awarded. What is to be finalised is station appointments,” he said.

He put the figure to save the Central Line at R1 billion, consisting of R650m from Phase 1, a further R500m in infrastructure and R480m for signalling. Emeran also said there was specific infrastructure intervention around securing the Central Line. “We talk about walling and fencing of the Central Line to protect and secure the assets. It is a programme we are rolling out on the Central Line and other high risk areas within the city and across the country.”

Jackson Kondile, a community activist from the shacks erected on the rails, said: “Last year they promised to move us by November, and that date has passed. They are always blaming each other when it comes to this. The trains won’t move until we are put in the right place with the basic services we asked for, which include toilets, water and electricity. None have been moved thus far, and we are waiting to see what happens,” he said. Another community activist, Mnkabane Silosini, said they were satisfied with the consultation process. “We won’t move with the old structures. They promised to install electricity, toilets and water for even those who will be left behind. If they keep their promises the Central Line will be functional; if not then it might be a problem,” he said.