Pre-trial of George lawyer facing 39 charges

The pre-trail of a George lawyer who allegedly defrauded a law firm he was employed at of more than R100 000 is expected to start in September. Clayton Sampson, currently out on warning, appeared in the George Commercial Crimes Court where his case was postponed for the State to provide the defence with further particulars and for pre-trial.

Sampson is charged with 39 counts of fraud after he allegedly placed funds into his private accounts with money which was supposed to be deposited into the bank account of the law firm he worked for. Sampson worked as an attorney at A Chimes & Van Wyk Incorporated, from February 2014 to October 27, 2015. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, Sampson had five bank accounts with different banks.

The State alleges that the law firm deposited money it collected on behalf of its client, into the bank account of the company. The accused told the director of the law firm that the bank account number of the client had changed and provided one of his own bank account numbers as the new bank account of the company. “More than 16 payments totalling over R62 000 were made from the Trust Account of A Chimes & Van Wyk Incorporated into his bank between 1 November 2014 and 1 July 2015, without any authority or consent to do so.

“Sampson also litigated for the law firm’s clients. “He then sent them invoices with his bank account number instead of the law firm’s. “Between November 5 2014 and September 25 2015, the law firm’s clients deposited money into two of his five bank accounts, totalling over R43 000,” said Ntabazalila.