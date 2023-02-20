Pregnancy Week - find out what your options are

Cape Town - As Pregnancy Awareness Week is observed, the Western Cape Health Department has emphasised that help is available, highlighting the options available after a woman finds out she is pregnant - whether planned or not. Women who discover that they are pregnant have choices to consider.

These include either parenting by preparing for birth and raising a baby; or the termination of pregnancy. The Choice on Termination of Pregnancy Act No. 92 of 1996 gives all women the right to a free termination of pregnancy at a public hospital or clinic during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. People also have the option of adoption. PARENTING

Early booking is when a pregnant woman accesses antenatal care before 20 weeks or as soon as she finds out about the pregnancy. Antenatal care refers to the healthcare and support you’ll receive at your local clinic during your pregnancy. Health promoter Shirley Brooks said: “I believe that early booking is very important to check on your health and your baby’s health. If anything is wrong, a doctor or nurse can provide treatment to ensure you remain healthy and safe.”

TERMINATION OF PREGNANCY If a person’s pregnancy is unwanted or unplanned, they have the option to terminate (abortion). Health authorities said trained professionals are available to provide free, non-judgmental information and support on next steps at local clinics.

Sister Olga Sulelo, a professional nurse at the Bellville Reproductive Centre, advised avoiding illegal abortion centres. “I know many girls and women are afraid to seek help when they have an unplanned pregnancy, but I want to encourage you to seek help,” Sulelo said. “Visit us or your nearest clinic.

“You will receive confidential counselling to help you make a decision about your pregnancy. “If you decide to have a termination, we will refer you to the nearest facility or hospital. “This service is free. Do your best to avoid illegal abortions and illegal centres,” she added.

ADOPTION If adoption is considered, child protection organisations and the department of social development provide guidance and support services to assist. When visiting your local clinic, a healthcare worker can link a person to social development for support if they are unsure about where to get help.

“You can also visit your nearest local office of the department of social development or a child protection organisation in your area,” the health department said. https://www.westerncape.gov.za/service/giving-child-adoption https://www.westerncape.gov.za/service/giving-child-adoption HOW TO PREVENT UNPLANNED PREGNANCIES Contraceptives allow a person to choose if and when to have children and to avoid unintended pregnancies.

Brooks stressed the importance of contraceptives to expectant moms: “It is important that you consider protection and the use of contraceptives to protect you when you are sexually active. Even when you are pregnant, you need to have safe sex and use condoms to avoid infections,” she said. Options include emergency contraceptives or “the pill” also available at your nearest clinic, oral contraceptives or contraceptive injection for women.

“Another alternative to prevent pregnancy is the intrauterine device (IUD, to prevent pregnancy for a number of years. “You could also use condoms available free of charge at clinics (female condoms are available at designated clinics). “A permanent contraceptive method is also available.

“Sterilisation is a permanent contraceptive method for both males and females. “Any person 18 years or older who is capable of consenting may be sterilised at their request. “Bookings can be made at the client's local clinic. Sterilisation does not prevent STIs. As with all contraceptive methods, there is a small risk of failure,” the health department explained.