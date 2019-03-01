Loyiso Nkohla, centre, launched his own party. Photo: Jack Lestrade

Cape Town – One of the candidates running for Western Cape premier has been called a “crook” after he failed to pay a Mitchells Plain community activist R12 000 for damages to his car. Sulyman Stellenboom from Tafelsig says he was good friends with former Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement leader and notorious poo thrower Loyiso Nkohla.

Nkohla was previously an ANC councillor and in 2016 joined the DA, from which he was appointed the “head of community liaisons” for various mayoral committee members in the DA-run City of Cape Town.

Nkohla launched his Land Party this week and will be throwing his name in the hat for the province’s top job.

Stellenboom says he backed Nkohla in 2013 when the Ses’khona group threw faeces at the Cape Town International Airport to protest against the lack of toilets in informal settlements.

Nkohla’s vehicle, a gold Audi A4, was impounded by police, and Stellenboom say he did not think twice to lend Nkohla his white BMW 320i.

“He needed a vehicle and I had two. Nkohla had plans to buy the BMW so it was a lend-to-buy situation,” Stellenboom says.

“He had the car for five months, at the time he was living in Nyanga, until he called me one day with a problem.

“When I got to him, I saw the water pipe had burst. This resulted in the piston head coming off.

“I also saw that the battery which cost R1 800 was missing. His sister sold it.

“The front wheel had been replaced by the spare wheel and the driver’s side mirror cover was missing.”

He says a mechanic quoted him R12 000 for the repairs and Nkohla agreed to pay.

“But he kept on making empty promises. He would ask for my banking details, but then I’d receive nothing.

“He told me to meet him at Cape Gate Mall, but he never pitched. I want him to fix my vehicle.

“He operates like a crook. How can he be campaigning for premier, but he does this?”

When the Daily Voice contacted Nkohla, he confirmed Stellenboom’s version of events but accused the activist of trying to tarnish his name.

“This happened years ago. I borrowed his car and his engine top blew. I gave him between R4 000 to R5 000.

“Now he wants to do this because I am a candidate for premier?

“Tell him he must wait for three months until I am Premier, then I will pay him.”

Daily Voice