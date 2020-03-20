Premier Soccer League’s slow response to coronavirus a concern

The fear of death experienced after watching a clip of Nigerian footballer Chineme Martins’ collapse amid a lack of medical care and urgency was scary and unmeasurable. I couldn’t help but weep. I cried because I believe stadiums that host professional games should have a full complement of medical equipment and medical staff. Stadiums should be up to the standard set by statutory health requirements and governmental authorities and abide by their guidance and instructions. The footballer, who was a member of Nasarawa United FC, slumped on the pitch and died during a match in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

People expressed their disappointment and claimed that if proper medical equipment was in place, the footballer’s life would have been spared.

And I feel like the death of this 22-year-old affected me tremendously.

There are many rational things to worry about when we contemplate death - perhaps foremost among those is the concern about how our surviving loved ones will cope emotionally and materially without us.

And I believe Martins’ death not only cheated the football fraternity, but his family and his loved ones were robbed of a son.

His death made me suddenly fear witnessing more deaths, especially in the sports industry, and I think that fear was informed or triggered by the coronavirus outbreak which has affected everyone globally.

I know our continent is still far behind compared to Europe and Asia, in the total numbers of Covid-19 cases, but it scares me.

I think we should act fast in finding solutions, not only for South Africa but for our continent and the world at large.

Chineme’s death made me wonder if the sports industry has a sense of urgency in dealing with national disasters or unforeseen health-related crises like coronavirus.

And while going through my own observations, I realised that getting tested for the virus as a precautionary measure even “without any visible symptoms” is a taboo in our local football industry.

Teams are waiting until they see symptoms before they take precautions and get their players checked.

I am annoyed.

African countries like Algeria confirmed more than 48 cases, Egypt has more than 110, and South African has passed the 100 mark.

I feel like, until this week for most people - particularly the South African sports associations - the disease seemed like a distant thing.

And to be specific, I dislike how the Premier Soccer League (PSL) delayed their response to this outbreak.

Am I the only one who feels like the PSL’s response was slow?

The Absa Cape Epic, one of the world’s leading mountain bike stage races, was cancelled.

South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina Rugby (Sanzaar) made the inevitable call to postpone Super Rugby indefinitely.

SA Rugby also cancelled a scheduled Under-20 tournament featuring the junior Boks, Georgia and Argentina, set for April, while also cancelling Rugby World Cup trophy tour events over the coming two weeks.

The 51st edition of the iconic Two Oceans Marathon, which was due to take place on April 11 was cancelled.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and declared Covid-19 a national disaster, saying travellers coming from South Korea, Europe, the US and the UK would now have to apply for visas to visit, which appear unlikely to be granted.

Athletics South Africa also took a decision to postpone all athletics events with immediate effect.

Why was the PSL silent?

Only on Monday did the PSL take a resolution to suspend the league until further notice.

On Tuesday, Arts and Culture Minister Mthethwa held urgent consultative meetings with the cultural and sports sectors to share vital information on the status of Covid-19 in South Africa, and assess the adverse consequences for both industries with a view to making proposals to mitigate the impact thereof.

Captains of industry, including Safa president Danny Jordaan, Sascoc acting president Barry Hendricks, PSL chairperson Dr Irvin Khoza, Netball SA president Cecilia Molokwane, among others, attended the meeting.

Mthethwa asked for PSL games to continue but be played indoors.

On Wednesday, Safa president Danny Jordaan addressed the media, during which the association rejected the closed-door policy.

They’re sticking to their statement that no football will be played in the country.

I agree with Safa.

My dilemma is that football has a lot of direct and indirect contacts happening between players.

Passing the coronavirus through bodily fluids is highly possible. Sharing of water bottles, towels, hugs and handshakes means intimate contact.

We unfortunately cannot be ignorant about any step in the football industry to minimise and curb the pandemic. Let the games be stopped for now.

Myataza is a political science graduate from UWC, and the founder of Village Girl Creatives. She writes on sport.