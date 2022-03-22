President Xi calls for speedy probe into China Boeing crash after sudden loss of altitude, killing 132

CAPE TOWN - Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for investigators to determine the cause of the China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) Boeing 737-800 crash with 132 people on board, as soon as possible, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The Boeing 737-800 crashed in mountains in southern China on a domestic flight on Monday after a sudden descent from cruising altitude. The media reported there were no signs of survivors.

The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed. A Boeing spokesperson said: "We are aware of the initial media reports and are working to gather more information." China Eastern grounded its fleet of 737-800 planes after the crash, state media reported.

The 737-800 has a good safety record and is the predecessor to the 737 MAX model that has been grounded in China for more than three years after fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia. "The CAAC has very rigid safety regulations and we will just need to wait for more details," said Shukor Yusof, head of Malaysia-based aviation consultancy Endau Analytics. Investigators will search for the plane’s black boxes – the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder – to shed light on the crash.

Chinese media showed brief highway video footage from a vehicle's dashcam apparently showing a jet diving to the ground behind trees at an angle of about 35 degrees off vertical. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage. The plane was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong, when it crashed. China Eastern said the cause of the crash, in which the plane descended at 31 000 feet a minute according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was under investigation.

The airline said it had provided a hotline for relatives of those on board and sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern. Media cited a rescue official as saying the plane had disintegrated and caused a fire destroying bamboo trees. State media showed a piece of the plane on a scarred, earthen hillside. There was no sign of a fire or personal belongings.

The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, China's Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline said. The flight left Kunming at 1.11pm (local time) (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou at 3.05pm. (0705 GMT). The plane, which Flightradar24 said was six years old, had been cruising at 29 100 feet at 0620 GMT. Just over two minutes and 15 seconds later, data showed it had descended to 9 075 feet.

Twenty seconds later, its last tracked altitude was 3 225 feet. Crashes during the cruise phase of flights are relatively rare even though this phase accounts for the majority of flight time. Boeing said last year only 13% of fatal commercial accidents globally between 2011 and 2020 occurred during the cruise phase, whereas 28% occurred on final approach and 26% on landing. "Usually the plane is on auto-pilot during cruise stage. So it is very hard to fathom what happened," said Li Xiaojin, a Chinese aviation expert.