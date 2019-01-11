Manuel Jansen, from Tugela Street in Portlands, a well-known priest at the Hazeldene New Apostolic Congregation, was ambushed by two men while waiting for a bus at 5.20am on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – The 59-year-old priest from Mitchells Plain robbed and shot dead while on his way to his other job as a security guard has been described as a man who would do everything for his family and his job. Manuel Jansen, from Tugela Street in Portlands, a well-known priest at the Hazeldene New Apostolic Congregation, was ambushed by two men while waiting for a bus at 5.20am on Tuesday. One man was arrested soon after the attack.

His widow, who didn't want to be identified, described him on Thursday as a very goal-driven person, Netwerk24 reported, who always left for work at exactly the same time. "He wasn't scared but I always warned him to be careful."

She said he had been aware he could be a possible target as he suspected there were people monitoring him.

She and her daughters were informed of his death close after 7am on Tuesday by someone who was at the scene and recognised him. "I didn't go the scene in front of the Lentegeur primary school," the widow said.

They had been married for 28 years and he would have turned 59 on January 26. He will be buried on Saturday.

A female witness told the Daily Voice Jansen was waiting for a bus in Merrydale Road. “I was on my way to the bus stop when I saw two guys trying to rob the old man.

“He put up a fight and I started to scream to alert others of what’s happening.

“A police officer who lives close by and was on his way to work fired a warning shot and one of the guys ran. The other stayed with the man, robbed him and then shot him.”

The woman went closer to check on the man, who was still breathing at the time.

“He was strong and was still breathing but (it was) not long until he died,” she said.

A police source said the man was shot in the stomach and then tried to fight off his attackers, and was then shot in the head and collapsed.

The source said: “After the shots went off, the suspect dropped the gun and fled."