Primary school principal robbed in school parking lot

Cape Town - The St Augustine R.C Primary School community is reeling in shock after their principal was brazenly robbed by three men in the school parking lot.

In a letter sent to parents, the school said the principal was accosted by the men on the school grounds on Monday. While this is an extremely traumatic experience, thankfully no one was injured. “Our school principal was accosted and robbed by three males on the school grounds (Monday) this morning. While this is an extremely traumatic experience, thankfully no one was injured.

“For the safety of our learners we urge all parents to collect their children punctually in the afternoons. There are far too many learners on the premises, waiting on parents or transport, long after dismissal,” read the letter. SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed police were investigating the incident.

“Wynberg police are investigating an armed robbery case following an incident at a school in Clare Road, Wynberg on Monday, May 8, 2023 at about 10.30am. “According to reports, the victim was about to leave the premises of the school when a black Toyota Etios blocked the driveway. Three unknown suspects approached the victim and took sunglasses and an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene,” he said.

The school referred questions to Western Cape Education Department (WCED). WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said: “The WCED can confirm that a robbery took place in the parking lot of the school as the principal was about to leave the premises. “The incident allegedly involved three male perpetrators. Thankfully no one was physically harmed – however, psychological support has been provided to the educator and other witnesses.”