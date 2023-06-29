Principal responds to allegations of favouritism

The Cape Academy of Maths, Science and Technology principal, Angie Naidu, says she has sent a response to the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) concerning a slew of allegations that have been publicly levelled against her. This comes as an online petition, purportedly drafted by members of the school community, was published at the weekend.

The petition speaks of an alleged “toxic environment” at the school, and accused Naidu of “favouritism towards certain staff members who have personal connections with her”, among others. Naidu denied the allegations and said none of the staff had approached her with complaints. “I have sent my response to the WCED. I am not aware of anything, no one has come to my office, whoever the anonymous sources are they have never come to me, but went straight to the media.

“I do feel like I have an open door policy to deal with such, other than that I can’t say more,” she said. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the allegations dated back to 2018, when the matter was investigated at the time. “The secretary referred to was appointed by the previous principal to work in the reception.

However, the new principal was instructed to remove her from the receptionist position by the previous circuit manager when it was realised that her appointment was unauthorised. “She was not qualified, nor had her salary been authorised according to the relevant prescripts. “Regarding the alleged nepotism, all posts are advertised and the relevant recruitment and selection processes followed by the SGB.

The Cape Academy of Maths, Science and Technology school. “The principal had allegedly declared that she knew two of the applicants and therefore was not involved in their shortlisting process,” she said. “It is concerning that the allegations were made public without first giving the WCED time to investigate or to respond.