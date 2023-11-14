Prison diphtheria outbreak ‘under control’, says commissioner

The diphtheria outbreak which claimed the life of an inmate in Pollsmoor prison was under control as there had been no new cases over the past five days, said a confident National Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale. Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection that can be transmitted through respiratory droplets or direct contact with an infected person.

According to Thobakgale, key lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic were being implemented, and at least 342 inmates and 36 officials had been vaccinated since the outbreak, which to date had claimed the life of a 19-year-old detainee from B Section at Medium A. Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla confirmed that the detainee died on November 5. “To date, nine cases have been laboratory-confirmed, including one death. The eight cases who tested positive have all been isolated and treatment has been provided for them.

Of the eight inmates who tested positive, only two were symptomatic and the rest were asymptomatic positive contacts. No new cases have been reported in the past five days,” said Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness spokesperson Byron La Hoe. Thobakgale said they were leaving nothing to chance and as such had implemented a comprehensive set of measures to mitigate the spread of the disease within the correctional setting. Inmates and staff members were now subjected to regular health screenings and facilities deep cleaned. This involves pest control.

“We’re effectively on day 16 of isolation to those defined as direct contacts. This is done in order to prevent further transmission. “Appropriate medical care is also provided to those classified as high risk and those with mild symptoms. Vaccination is a proven and effective method to prevent the onset and transmission of the disease. A total of 342 inmates have been vaccinated. In terms of officials, we are standing at 36,” said Thobakgale.

The outbreak has not only affected visitation at Pollsmoor Correctional Centre Medium A, but justice will be delayed as some cases have been placed on hold due to inmates not being able to attend court. Thobakgale said they have engaged with the Justice and Correctional Services Department and police about the challenges posed by the outbreak. Justice and Correctional Services ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri confirmed the delay in cases.

The Public Servants Association acting provincial manager Aileen Mosetic said: “Officials are sceptical now that they are wearing masks to prevent the spread of diphtheria. It feels like Covid is back as the management has alluded that precautions of Covid-19 must be adhered to again. “Currently, there’s routine cleaning which started on Friday to ensure hygiene in all sections.

Their concern was that the employer is adamant that cleaning must be adhered to, but the employer doesn’t entertain the essence of shortage of staff inside the facility.” Mosetic said while the infections seemed to be under control due to no further spread, anxiety was high as people were afraid to face Covid-19 again. “Measures that were put in place include wearing of masks, social distance and isolation of suspected individuals.”