Prison inmates now allowed visitors under strict conditions

Cape Town - A Manenberg woman says it’s been tough not being able to visit her brother in jail, as she welcomed the allowance of visitors once again to correctional centres and remand detention facilities across the country. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has reviewed its Covid-19 Risk-Adjusted Strategy, which will now permit visits under strict conditions. Mishka Jordaan’s brother was convicted of murder and sentenced to 24 years imprisonment six years ago. She said not being able to visit her brother at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre had taken a toll on the family. “It’s really been tough on our side because before lockdown we used to pay him visits at the facility every month.

“The fact that we only spoke with him on the phone, only on a Saturday or Sunday, was draining because we longed to see him.

“My mother’s been taking it hard since he’s her youngest son. She would always tell me that she just wishes she could see her son,” said the 23-year-old.

Further visits allowed under the new regulations include consultation visits between legal practitioners and inmates which were banned in April last year.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said visitors had to arrive at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time; visits will take place between 9am and 3pm on visit days, and visitors will have to observe Covid-19 health protocols as well as DCS standard operating procedures.

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said: “We have no issues with the move as the intended levels govern how interactions could be pursued. Our aim has always been to ensure infections are suppressed, and we hope this process will be as strict as possible in averting any infections.”

Nxumalo said Covid-19 active cases at centres currently stood at 96 nationally, including 43 officials and 53 inmates.

“The recovery rate is at 96.97%. Cumulative positive cases are 11 168 with 10 830 recoveries dating back to March 2020 when Covid-19 was first detected in the country. Unfortunately, we have lost 170 officials and 71 inmates,” he said.

Cape Times