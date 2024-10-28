Prisoners arrested for extortion are charged

Two suspects who allegedly operated from prison, extorting their victim who had to pay protection fees on a weekly basis, have appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said efforts to curb extortion in the province led to the arrests of the two on extortion related charges.

“Investigation revealed that the two suspects operated from prison. They also created a false Facebook account and used the victim’s identity to sell products of which the buyers never received the products,” Twigg said. The two suspects, aged 23 and 24, were arrested by the Provincial Organized Crime Detectives and appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ court on Friday.

They were remanded in custody. Meanwhile, members of the Anti Gang Unit deployed in the Bishop Lavis area to quell the ongoing shooting in the area arrested a man for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition on Saturday night. “The members were busy with crime prevention patrols in the area when they responded to a complaint of a shooting and on arrival on the scene several shots were fired in their direction,” Twigg said.

“The members with the help of the community, who gave them a description of the suspect, managed to apprehend the suspect in Hilda Crescent and confiscated a .38 Special revolver and ammunition.” The man faces charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. In an unrelated matter members of Claremont police arrested a man on Friday night for the illegal possession of ammunition.

“The members received information from a local security company of a person running along the railway line with ammunition in his possession. The members followed up the information and apprehended the suspect in Long Road, Mowbray and searched him. They found ten shotgun and three 9mm rounds of ammunition in his possession.”