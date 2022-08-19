Privatising Eskom not the answer - Mabuza

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza appeared to be breaking ranks on Thursday, saying the privatisation of Eskom was not the answer to the troubles faced by the power utility. His boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan have been under-fire for pushing for the unbundling of Eskom, with unions saying this was another case of handing the power utility to private companies.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mabuza was responding to DA MP Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp, who asked when the government would allow the privatisation of the State-enterprise. “I am not convinced about that proposal of privatising Eskom,” Mabuza said during the oral question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces. “I think we just need to get the utility working and ensure there are sound governance structures within Eskom, and the required skills level at power plant level, and then we can run this utility.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have managed in the past to run this utility and we can’t fail. “I don’t think privatising the power utility is the answer going forward,” Mabuza said. He said there was also a “need to change the mindset of people to be able to pay for all the services that they consume”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“According to the National Treasury, debt by municipalities to Eskom has since grown from R44.8 billion to R49.1 billion between March and July 2022. “This is not a desirable state of affairs for either Eskom or municipalities,” he said. The deputy president listed some measures aimed at addressing the debt levels, including Eskom partnerships with municipalities.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mabuza defended the newly-formed National Energy Crisis Committee, saying it would unlock policy and implementation blockages, streamline decision-making processes, and eliminate any red tape issues. Asked if he supported the proposal for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to oversee the National Energy Crisis Committee, Mabuza said it was the duty of the legislature to play an oversight role and ensure things happened. “That is within the ambit of the legislative arm to ensure the executive is held accountable. I don’t have a problem with that,” he said.

He dismissed suggestions that the committee was just another talk-shop used as a scapegoat for accountability. “It is significant that we pledge on this challenge as it has reached a point which we have defined as a crisis. “It demands a response that is equal to a crisis. We must do everything in our power to respond to this crisis,” Mabuza said.