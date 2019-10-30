De Vos 32, represented pro bono by De Wet Wepener Attorneys and senior counsel Keith Matthee, argued that the charges were vague and the long delay and failure to provide him with information by the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) rendered the hearing unfair.
He faces four counts of transgressions and, if found guilty, could potentially be sanctioned with a warning, a fine, suspension or termination of his registration with the HPCSA.
De Vos landed in hot water for allegedly dissuading a pregnant woman from terminating her pregnancy and likening it to the “killing of a human being”, while he was an intern at 2 Military Hospital two years ago.
De Vos has also been prohibited from starting his community service.