Proactive Boland principal hailed for vibrant after-school programmes









Andrew Groeneveld Photo: Supplied Cape Town – A Boland school principal has been acknowledged for his success in engaging his pupils and teachers in vibrant after-school programmes. Andrew Groenewald, the principal of New Orleans Secondary School in Paarl, recently received the Western Cape Education Department’s Leadership Excellence Award in After School Programming. The award carries a cash prize of R20 000. “We are busy with the development of our sports field, so it will definitely go towards that,” Groenewald said. The award recognises school principals who have fostered strong, effective after-school programmes through their proactive leadership. Groenewald said he started teaching at the school at its founding in 1984, and that it had always encouraged after-school activities that offered a variety of disciplines or sports codes that helped produce success stories such as Springbok rugby player Hilton Lobberts and a national beauty queen - last year’s Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green.

Groenewald said the school offered 10 sports codes, as well as drama, debating, music, drum majorettes, first aid, academic support, Rotary and an entrepreneurial programme.

“After-school programmes help children make better decisions, improve their work habits and it decreases the drop-out rate. For instance, in 2015 we admitted 310 new Grade 8s into the school. This year, our total number of pupils for Grade 12 is 305, so only five dropped out.

“It also helps create healthy and positive relationships between our young people, good discipline, social skills, accountability, organisational skills, punctuality and respect, even sympathy and empathy through teamwork, and they’re occupied constructively after school.”

Groenewald added that he engaged with all stakeholders across the Paarl community to draw in more resources for his school’s after-school programmes.

“We are a school of 1480 pupils. We have a no-fee school and the community we serve is a disadvantaged community. We have a staff of 51 teachers and a ground staff of 12, and they are all involved in this after-school programme.

"If it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be any programmes or facilities,” Groenewald said.

