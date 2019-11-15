Andrew Groenewald, the principal of New Orleans Secondary School in Paarl, recently received the Western Cape Education Department’s Leadership Excellence Award in After School Programming. The award carries a cash prize of R20 000.
“We are busy with the development of our sports field, so it will definitely go towards that,” Groenewald said.
The award recognises school principals who have fostered strong, effective after-school programmes through their proactive leadership.
Groenewald said he started teaching at the school at its founding in 1984, and that it had always encouraged after-school activities that offered a variety of disciplines or sports codes that helped produce success stories such as Springbok rugby player Hilton Lobberts and a national beauty queen - last year’s Miss South Africa, Tamaryn Green.