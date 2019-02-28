File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police have opened an investigation after a 9-year-old girl was killed in a shack fire in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, yesterday. Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the circumstances leading to the child’s death were being investigated.

Kraaifontein community policing forum (CPF) chairperson Sila Mawethu said: “The parents had already left for work.

"She was alone at home and the other children had already left for school.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad. We are passing our condolences to the family in these difficult times. They must ask God to help them.

"People need to be very careful when they leave children alone at home,” cautioned Mawethu.

Meanwhile, acting on intelligence police arrested two suspects caught in possession of a prohibited 9mm firearm, ammunition and a large amount of cash to the tune of R680 050.

The money is believed to be the proceeds of crime in Lansdowne.

The suspects aged 24 and 25 were arrested by members of Operation Thunder this week and are due to appear in court on charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and money laundering once charged.

In another incident, the police arrested a 25-year-old Hout Bay man on charges of assault and intimidation following an incident in Hangberg where a man was assaulted with a firearm.

During the arrest, the suspect had a pellet gun in his possession.

Cape Times