Probe, after off-duty Mfuleni police officer, wife and two children killed in house fire

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the death of an off-duty Mfuleni officer, his wife and two children in a fire. Officer David Lekhethe, 48, his wife, and children aged eight and four years, were killed in the blaze believed to have been sparked from an electrical box on Friday. Two other children survived and are in hospital.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the cause of the fire is the subject of police investigation. “Police reports indicate a tenant on the premises heard screams after 9.30pm coming from the main house and went to investigate. The tenant tried to gain access to the house. “The bodies of the 48-year-old police sergeant and his 38-year-old wife were discovered in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street, Wesbank, Mfuleni. Their two children aged eight and four years were found dead in the passage. All deceased persons are suspected to have died of smoke inhalation.”

The couple’s 18-year-old daughter suffered burn wounds, and 11-month old baby suffering smoke inhalation, are in hospital. David’s younger brother Modise Lekhethe said the family were devastated. “I feel like I have lost part of me because we were very close and had plans for things we wanted to do in the future.