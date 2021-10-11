Probe, after off-duty Mfuleni police officer, wife and two children killed in house fire
Share this article:
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the death of an off-duty Mfuleni officer, his wife and two children in a fire.
Officer David Lekhethe, 48, his wife, and children aged eight and four years, were killed in the blaze believed to have been sparked from an electrical box on Friday. Two other children survived and are in hospital.
Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the cause of the fire is the subject of police investigation.
“Police reports indicate a tenant on the premises heard screams after 9.30pm coming from the main house and went to investigate. The tenant tried to gain access to the house.
“The bodies of the 48-year-old police sergeant and his 38-year-old wife were discovered in the bedroom of their home in Ringwood Street, Wesbank, Mfuleni. Their two children aged eight and four years were found dead in the passage. All deceased persons are suspected to have died of smoke inhalation.”
The couple’s 18-year-old daughter suffered burn wounds, and 11-month old baby suffering smoke inhalation, are in hospital.
David’s younger brother Modise Lekhethe said the family were devastated.
“I feel like I have lost part of me because we were very close and had plans for things we wanted to do in the future.
“I received a call about 11pm and I rushed to the incident but when I got here he was already declared dead and since then I have not been myself. If this was God's decision then there is nothing I can do at all. I can just pray for the one who is in hospital to survive and as a young brother I will remember what he has done for me and the family. He will be in mind and heart all the time,” said Lekhethe.
Cape Times