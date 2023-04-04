Probe, as employee murdered in Gqeberha hospital parking area

Cape Town - The murder of a Life St George’s Hospital employee near the facility’s trauma unit in what is believed to be a domestic violence related incident, has once again put the spotlight on safety and security at health facilities. Police spokesperson Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Humewood, Gqeberha, detectives were investigating murder after a 49-year-old woman was shot on Sunday in the hospital parking area.

According to Janse van Rensburg the incident happened at about 7pm in Park Drive. “The deceased was on her way to get into her transport, after she finished working. She was approached by an unknown suspect who pulled her aside and fired multiple shots at her. The suspect fled on foot and the deceased was rushed to hospital where she passed away.” Janse van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting was still unknown and by Monday morning no arrests had been made.

The employee is believed to have been a clerk and was allegedly attacked by her ex-boyfriend. Life Healthcare Group South Africa CEO, Adam Pyle said their hospital staff were receiving emotional support and counselling through their employee wellness programme. “It is with deep sadness that Life St George’s Hospital confirms that an employee succumbed to injuries after a suspected domestic violence related shooting that occurred outside of the hospital last night.

Tragically, the employee was hot while leaving the premises to get transport home after concluding her shift. In respect of privacy legislation, we are not able to disclose any further details. Our heartfelt and sincere condolences go out to her family, friends and the Life St George’s Hospital team. We know this is an extremely difficult and devastating time and our thoughts are with them all,” said Pyle.

Denosa’s Eastern Cape provincial secretary, Veli Sinqana said they were looking forward to employers both private and public bolstering security and ensuring the safety of staff and patients at health facilities. “There needs to be changes in systems at the gates. People must not be allowed to enter health facilities with guns. “There have been many similar incidents and lessons need to be learnt from them to improve safety and security. This cannot continue. We also had an incident in Cradock where a husband went to a hospital and assaulted his wife.”