Probe into 10-year-old’s tragic park death

Cape Town - The City says on-site inspection of equipment and an investigation of the circumstances leading to the death of 10-year-old Kayden Marco, who was killed when a metal wheel allegedly fell on top of him, while playing at a park in Roosendal, is still under way. Police also said their investigations continued, following the incident on June 26.

Following Kayden’s burial at the weekend, his aunt Doreen Esau said the family was still trying to heal. “The family is still sad and still trying to heal and cope over the matter of what happened to Kayden,” said Esau. The family said they were still discussing opening a case of negligence against the City.

Councillor Michelle Adonis said this was the first time such a “tragic” incident has happened in the parks. “What happened with this piece of equipment is that no one reported it to me. The community said it has been laying there for a week or more, and some of the guys tried to sell it. It was a hamster wheel. They tried to sell it to the scrapyard and the scrapyard didn’t want it. “The vandalism of our park equipment has cost us dearly this time. What I also ask the community is to assist in reporting the culprits who vandalise the equipment,” she said.

Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said the Recreation and Parks Department started on-site inspections of the equipment, and a full investigation of the circumstances leading to the incident is still currently under way. “The Department has also conducted a quality assessment on all play equipment at the park and can confirm that all items have been checked, and are currently secure and intact. There is a missing tyre on one end of the see-saw, however, this has no bearing on the security of the metal frame, which is firmly in place,” said Badroodien. Western Cape child commissioner Christina Nomdo said children have a right to play safely.