Probe into DA-run Overstrand Council housing corruption

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe into allegations of maladministration and corruption over the approval and allocation of housing in the DA-run Overstrand Municipality is underway with officials conducting interviews on the ground. President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation last December authorising the special unit to look into the municipality following reports of maladministration over the approval, allocation or payment of housing subsidies, and allocation of sites or constructed houses.

According to Overstrand Mayor Annelie Rabie, officials from the SIU have been visiting their offices in Hermanus since the last week. “The SIU started with physical interviews of the relevant members of the public and municipal officials on April 17 after all relevant information was provided to them upon their request.” Rabie expressed her and the Council's support for the investigation by the SIU who is expected to complete their work by June 30.

ANC leader of the opposition in the Western Cape, Cameron Dugmore said it was long overdue. Dugmore had called for a probe after residents had apparently approached him regarding alleged corruption in the allocation of housing subsidies and other governance issues related to the senior administration. “We call on Overstrand to fully cooperate with the SIU. The DA must come clean on what has been going on in Overstrand for years now. Former municipal officials and councillors must also be questioned to shed light on these very serious allegations. We look forward to a rapid and thorough SIU investigation and to a comprehensive report,” he said

DA Constituency Head for Overstrand Masizole Mnqasela made a call for the inclusion of the period between 2000 to 2014 claiming this will ensure a comprehensive and effective outcome of the investigation process. He said the proclamation sought to investigate the housing process for the period 2014 to 2021. “The DA wishes to implore all affected, and implicated individuals, to cooperate with the SIU in order to get to the bottom of these allegations; and hopefully bring a conclusion to the many untested claims. This investigation will spare no one, it must be thorough, and most importantly be dealt with as a sense of priority and urgency.

