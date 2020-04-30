Probe into death of Western Cape prison official from Covid-19

Cape Town – The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is probing the death of a Western Cape official who recently tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first reported death at a correctional facility as a result of Covid-19, as the number of coronavirus cases within correctional services across the country climbed to 141, with three new cases recorded yesterday. Two officials from Warmbokkeveld Prison in Ceres tested positive and one in Modderbee Correctional Centre in Gauteng. DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said: “One of the officials who tested positive in the Western Cape passed on Monday night and an investigation by the Department of Health is under way to determine the cause of death.” Nxumalo added that the Western Cape and Gauteng regions were registering new cases lately.

“Mass screening and testing across correctional centres is progressing well and the heightened consciousness level has been an added advantage in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. Prevention measures remain fundamental in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile Nxumalo dismissed claims of inmates striking in Voorberg Correctional Service Medium B in Porterville, Stellenbosch, and Vaainek facility in Makhanda due to overcrowding and lack of protection against Covid-19.

According to an inmate in Voorberg prison, prisoners have been on a hunger strike since Monday last week, alleging that they were not given any Personal Protective Equipment while they are 26 in one cell.

“We want protection. Our police and prison warders here are not wearing masks, and we have heard that there is a warder in Medium A who has the virus.

“We are going to end up getting the virus too, if we are not protected. We are not receiving any feedback on whether they will meet our demands, they are pushing us,” the prisoner said.

Nxumalo, however, said misinformation was being spread in an attempt to “create a picture of a correctional services in disarray”.

“We continue to call that irresponsible and reckless.

“Health-care teams are on site, armed with appropriate Personal Protective Equipment, which includes goggles, gloves, masks and gowns, rendering care services to distress cases and monitoring those likely to develop acute respiratory challenges.

“Working together with the Department of Health and Provinces, DCS has a list of hospitals and health-care centres where inmates could be transferred in case they require admissions,” Nxumalo said.

He added that there were three out of 243 centres that reported positive cases of the virus, and a total of 19676 masks distributed across all centres to date.

