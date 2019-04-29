Photo: Facebook / SABC

Cape Town – Police have launched an investigation after three people were killed when a Greyhound bus collided with a truck that had collided with a broken-down truck on the N1 between Touws River and Laingsburg. Traffic chief Kenny Africa said 52 people were injured when the bus collided with the truck.

The truck had been on the road after it had crashed into another truck, which had broken down.

The three-vehicle pile-up and the deaths were being investigated by police, Africa said.

The death toll on Western Cape roads for the past weekend has risen to 34, which includes nine pedestrians.

Among those killed were the cousin of Springbok scrumhalf Rudy Paige. Heleceen February, 27, was killed in an accident on the N2 between Riviersonderend and Swellendam on Sunday, Netwerk24 reported.

The accident reportedly took place at 6.25pm when the driver of the vehicle in which February was travelling tried to avoid a buck crossing the road, which led to him losing control of the vehicle.

February went flying through the windscreen while the driver was only lightly injured. The duo had been attending the birthday party of a family member of February and were on their way back to Heidelberg from Hermanus.

Also on the N1, near Brackenfell, a motorist crashed into a crane after he had removed the closure signs from the Old Oak turn-off.

The road was closed for most of the day. “It’s alleged that the LDV driver removed closure signs at Old Oak to gain access to the N1 and collided with a mobile crane that was busy with the erecting of the overhead gantry,” Africa said.

“Four passengers died in a head-on collision between Gansbaai and Pearly Beach on Friday afternoon.

“(Yesterday), there was another gruesome crash between Laingsburg and Touws River where three passengers were killed after a bus and two trucks were involved in a collision."

